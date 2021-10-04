National Bankshares Downgrades Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NYSE KL opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

