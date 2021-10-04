Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $343.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $967.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.54 and its 200-day moving average is $336.85. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.