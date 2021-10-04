Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 549,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $401,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

