Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.