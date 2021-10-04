Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.62.

CCEP opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $110,560,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $71,326,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $62,606,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.