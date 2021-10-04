Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

