Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

