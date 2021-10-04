Aegis Trims Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Target Price to $5.00

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) had its price objective decreased by Aegis from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KTRA. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

