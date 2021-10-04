Reviewing Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cerro Grande Mining alerts:

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -3.59, indicating that its share price is 459% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 42.21 -$21.83 million $0.22 144.95

Cerro Grande Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -124.81% MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cerro Grande Mining and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $39.88, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Summary

MP Materials beats Cerro Grande Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W. Houghton and John C. Duncan in 1990 and is headquartered in Providencia, Chile.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerro Grande Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.