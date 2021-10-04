Head-To-Head Review: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACI Worldwide and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 6.79% 15.00% 5.49% SailPoint Technologies -9.58% -3.68% -1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACI Worldwide and SailPoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00 SailPoint Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus price target of $63.08, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Worldwide and SailPoint Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 2.86 $72.66 million N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 11.04 -$10.76 million $0.18 241.06

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats SailPoint Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

