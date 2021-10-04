MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $15,710,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $2,505,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 146.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 432.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

