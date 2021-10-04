Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post $355.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $357.80 million. Infinera reported sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Infinera by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 396.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $497,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

