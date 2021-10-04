Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts predict that Bitfarms will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $963,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

