T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 125.3% in September

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TMUS opened at $126.76 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

