Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EATBF stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Eat Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

