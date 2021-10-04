Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

FREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

