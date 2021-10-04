$166.52 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post sales of $166.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.24 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $649.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,061,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

