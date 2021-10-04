Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

