Citigroup Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $140.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

