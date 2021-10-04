Oppenheimer Raises Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $41.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

