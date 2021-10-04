Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.96.

PLAN stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

