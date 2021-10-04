SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.36.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $154,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,851 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

