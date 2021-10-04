Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

