South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. Analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

