Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Trustmark stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 67.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Trustmark by 96,010.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

