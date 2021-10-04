Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing in the other two. Strong wealth management operations and digitalization moves remain positives. Robust organic growth and efforts to improve productivity keep the company well-poised for growth in the near term. Given the improvement in credit quality and solid liquidity position, the company is well-poised to navigate any unfavorable economic condition. Efforts to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities are encouraging. However, rising costs on investments in technology and personnel continue to hurt financials. Any decline in loan balances might hinder revenues.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.63.

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

