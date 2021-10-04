Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

