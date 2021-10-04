Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

WRE opened at $25.56 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

