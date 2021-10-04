VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

