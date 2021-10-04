Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Nexi stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

