Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Head to Head Analysis

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Pampa Energía, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 8 7 0 2.47 Pampa Energía 1 0 0 0 1.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $43.04, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. Pampa Energía has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.19%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.65 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -60.20 Pampa Energía $1.07 billion 0.90 -$367.00 million $2.14 8.15

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energía, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.25% -1.80% -0.73% Pampa Energía -17.94% 12.67% 4.99%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Pampa Energía on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

