Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post sales of $7.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,301 shares of company stock worth $7,364,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,480 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

