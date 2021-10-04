Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Drops By 28.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SGSOY stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

