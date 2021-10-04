Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $218,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMLP stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

