Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

