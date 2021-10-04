Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

