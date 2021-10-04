Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Medacta Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

