Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.