UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

