Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.