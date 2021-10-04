TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TIXT opened at C$44.07 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.75.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.