Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.53.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

