Martinrea International’s (MRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRE. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$9.67 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.80.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

