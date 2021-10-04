Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.