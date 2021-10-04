Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE QTWO opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. Q2 has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Q2 by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Q2 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 551,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

