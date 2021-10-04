R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

RCM stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. R1 RCM has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $32,511,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

