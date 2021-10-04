Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

