Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 85.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

