Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.46.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

