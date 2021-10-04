G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of WILC opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

